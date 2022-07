NEW YORK, NY – The New York Mets completed a late night trade on Thursday, adding roster depth just days before the MLB trade deadline.

The Mets are acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phillip Diehl from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for two prospects.

Neither prospect is on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Naquin is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.