NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176: How to watch, entry list

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176 kicks off the second day of racing at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend.

This is the first truck series race at Watkins Glen International since 2000.

Here’s everything you need to know for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: United Rentals 176

Broadcast: FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 72 laps / 176.4 miles

Stages: 20 / 45 / 72

Estimated time of race: 2:02

Pit road speed: 40 mph

Caution car speed: 45 mph

Times (All times local, subject to change)

Driver Introductions: 12:05:00 p.m. Drivers will be introduced from their trucks on the grid.

12:05:00 p.m. Invocation: 12:24:20 p.m.

12:24:20 p.m. National Anthem: 12:25:00 p.m.

12:25:00 p.m. Command: 12:31:30 p.m.

12:31:30 p.m. Green Flag: 12:42:30 p.m.

