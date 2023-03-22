BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On Tuesday evening, the Chenango Valley Athletics department held a presentation for their student athletes and their caregivers.

In partnership with UHS, Chenango Valley held the “My Warrior and Me” presentation, a part of their spring preseason meeting.

Multiple speakers from UHS were present to talk about sports nutrition, athletic training, injury prevention and more, providing valuable information from a reliable source to the student athletes.

“Especially now with social media, there’s so much information out there,” Chenango Valley Athletic Director Brad Tomm said. “Some is good and some is bad. And it’s nice to bring professionals in that do this day in and day out, and present on information so that we have accurate information for our kids to take and use down the road.”

The information given during the presentations is important for the athletes to learn in order to find success in athletics and to stay healthy not just in this upcoming spring season but in the future as well.

“It’s important to take care of our bodies first and to prevent injuries for the future,” Senior Athlete Madeline Trisket said. “And to keep our bodies healthy for the future too… It’s important to be strong and healthy so you can give 110% every single time.”

This was the second year of the “My Warrior and Me”, but the first year that they brought in professionals from UHS to give the presentations.