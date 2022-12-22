ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Mattea Buchta signed her National Letter of Intent to play at Fairmont University on Monday.

Buchta was joined by her family, friends, coaches and teammates as she made things official, signing on to become a member of the Falcons softball team.

Once all was said and done, Buchta spoke on her excitement for the day and on why she felt that Fairmont was the right place for her.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Buchta said. “I never thought that I would get to this point and it’s really great for it to finally happen… I love the area and the school, it’s got a small school but there’s a big school right next to it, West Viginia University so it’s a really great area.”

Buchta was excited to get to Fairmont and begin her time with the program.

Off the field she plans on majoring in psychology and is planning on selecting a minor as well.