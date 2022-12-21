ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Head Coach of the Maine-Endwell Spartans varsity football team, Matt Gallagher, has been named the Coach of the Year by the New York Giants and Gatorade.

Gallagher led the Spartans to an undefeated 13-0 season, ending with a 26-25 state title win over Pleasantville, his sixth state title with Maine-Endwell.

The award is about more than just winning between the lines but also promoting youth football, developing motivated student-athletes and making a positive impact on the community as a whole.