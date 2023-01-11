ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Girls Basketball team won a crazy, back and forth contest against Union-Endicott 51-42.
The Spartans earned the bragging rights with the road win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
