ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Maine-Endwell and Owego Field Hockey played a tight contest all the way through, with the Spartans taking the win 2-1 in a shoot-out.

Saige Limbert opened the scoring for Maine-Endwell with Chelsea Rollison later evening the contest up.

Maine-Endwell won in a shoot-out with Paige Olenski saving all of Owego’s attempts.

Watch the highlights above!