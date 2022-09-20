ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Volleyball team was able to take care of business at home against the Binghamton Patriots, winning 3 sets to 0.

First set, Drea Monico with the kill for the Spartans to grab an early lead.

Later on, it’s Aleciyah Brodley’s turn to do some damage, Binghamton unable to handle that one.

How about on the serve now, an ace here for Madeline Beatty and the Spartans are rolling early in this one.

Another ace to close out the first set, ME would grab it 25-4 to get out in front of this one.

The Patriots trying to get something going in the second set, Sophia Shepardson earns the ace on this play but in the end, the Spartans just too much for Binghamton winning 3-0.