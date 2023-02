BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Hockey team earned the win in an elimination game in the Broome County High School Hockey Association playoffs against Vestal 5-1.

Anthony Sergi led the Spartans with 2 goals and 1 assist.

The win moves Maine-Endwell to the next round, another elimination game against Binghamton on Sunday.

