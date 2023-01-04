VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Basketball team picked up a big win on the road in Class A, beating Vestal 84-49.
The Spartans applied pressure all night, leading to a lot of fast break points.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
