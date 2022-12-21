ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell boys basketball team beat Binghamton 89-56 on Tuesday night.
The Spartans led throughout and continued to extend their lead as the game went on.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
