ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Boys Soccer team beat Union-Endicott 3-0 on senior night.

Immediate pressure for ME, Liam Hyatt gonna take a shot, Cade Tavares is equal to the challenge.

Later on, the Spartans trying to get out and running, a race to the ball, but Tavares once again comes up clutch for the Tigers.

But finally, ME strikes, Jack Colling finds the back of the net, Spartans up 1-0, what a moment for the senior.

Donte Sterling trying to answer but the shot goes just wide.

ME, back on the attack, Justin Coleman now, initial shot save, rebound wide, what reflexes in goal to keep things where they are.

The Tigers, trying their luck on a set piece but the Spartans goalie, Evan Bridges, high points the ball and comes down with it.

The Spartans, keep up the constant pressure, this chance would just go wide, but they would find the back of the net twice more, winning 3-0.

