ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Girls Soccer team outlasted the Corning Hawks in double overtime to win 1-0.

Rain played an impact throughout the game, with a back and forth match throughout regulation.

Each side only found a handful of chances in each half.

Ella Figueroa made a number of phenomenal saves in goal for the Spartans, including a diving save in the first half, on her way to a shutout.

Lillian Colling scored the winning goal with less than a minute to play in the second overtime.

Watch the highlights above!