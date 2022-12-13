ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell girls basketball team picked up a win over Corning on Tuesday night 40-34.
The Spartans were led by Kaety L’Amoreaux who contributed 22 points in the contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
