BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Maine-Endwell Hockey team advanced to the Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) championships with a shootout win over Elmira.

The game was tied at 2-2 after regulation and the 8-minute overtime period, but Maine-Endwell’s Christopher Kelly made all 3 saves in the shootout.

Bryan Cook and Will Pipher scored in regulation for the Spartans.

With the win, Maine-Endwell moves on to the championships where they will face Chenango Forks, the Spartans need to win 2 games to claim the title while the Blue Devils only need to win 1.

