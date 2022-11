BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Chenango Valley’s Madeline Trisket signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Saint Anselm College.

Trisket is a crucial part of the CV softball team, helping to lead them to the state semi-final in 2022.

She is also a 3 sport athlete, playing on the Warriors soccer and basketball teams as well.

When she gets to Saint Anselm, Trisket plans on studying education.