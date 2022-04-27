BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Several local high school basketball standouts have been honored by the New York State Sportswriters Association.
Section IV Class A boys hoops are well represented among the eighteen all-state teams and honorable mentions. Headlining those selections were Maine-Endwell’s Dom L’Amoreaux and Union-Endicott’s Larry Morse. L’Amoreaux earned a third team selection, while Morse earned a seventh team selection. The two standouts battled in the Section IV Class A basketball final in March. L’Amoreaux put up 24 points to win the Class A crown for the Spartans.
The rest of the selections are listed below by school:
Maine-Endwell
Dom L’Amoreaux – Third team
Cullen Green – Honorable Mention
Michael Mancini – Honorable Mention
Union–Endicott
Larry Morse – Seventh team
Rocco Spinelli – Twelfth team
Mekai Lindsey – Eighteenth team
Nicholas Lang – Honorable Mention
Vestal
Jalan Johnson – Fourteenth team
Johnson City
Qsan Tucker – Thirteenth team
Zubayr Griffin – Fifteenth team