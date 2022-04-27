BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – Several local high school basketball standouts have been honored by the New York State Sportswriters Association.

Section IV Class A boys hoops are well represented among the eighteen all-state teams and honorable mentions. Headlining those selections were Maine-Endwell’s Dom L’Amoreaux and Union-Endicott’s Larry Morse. L’Amoreaux earned a third team selection, while Morse earned a seventh team selection. The two standouts battled in the Section IV Class A basketball final in March. L’Amoreaux put up 24 points to win the Class A crown for the Spartans.

The rest of the selections are listed below by school:

Maine-Endwell

Dom L’Amoreaux – Third team

Cullen Green – Honorable Mention

Michael Mancini – Honorable Mention

Union–Endicott

Larry Morse – Seventh team

Rocco Spinelli – Twelfth team

Mekai Lindsey – Eighteenth team

Nicholas Lang – Honorable Mention

Vestal

Jalan Johnson – Fourteenth team

Johnson City

Qsan Tucker – Thirteenth team

Zubayr Griffin – Fifteenth team

