NEW BERLIN, NY – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship is headed back to Unadilla MX for the 36th running of the Unadilla National on Saturday, August 13.

The race comes as apart of the 50th anniversary season for the off-road motorcycle racing series.

Unadilla remains as the only venue in American motocross to be a part of the original Pro Motocross Championship season back in 1972.

This will mark the 29th straight year the event will be held, dating back to 1993.

Practice and qualifying will begin at 8:00 a.m. with opening ceremonies commencing at 12:30 p.m.

The races will begin at 1:00 p.m.