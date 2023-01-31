VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Lucas Catarella, a key member of the Vestal Cross Country team, has signed a National Letter of Intent to run at St. Bonaventure.

Catarella will be joining the Bonnies division 1 Cross Country team and Track and Field team.

He was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the signing.

Catarella was a member of 3 section championship teams during his time at Vestal.

After all was made official, Catarella spoke on his excitement.

“It feels really good just to have this officially taken care of,” Catarella said. “There’s a lot that goes into making this decision, it’s a really big deal, it’s gonna impact a lot of my life in the future and it just feels really good just to have that decision now made. Just have pen to paper like you said and have that relief.”

He later went on to explain what made him want to choose St. Bonaventure.

“I just think the alumni, you know, if you see a Bonnie somewhere, you know they’re a Bonnie,” Catarella added. “They love it there, so it just gave me that reassurance that everybody loves it so much and it’s something that I really wanted to be a part of. And just the atmosphere on campus, it really matches that energy.”

He also explained that he liked the support he will get from his coaches beyond just athletics.

Once he arrives at St. Bonaventure, Catarella plans on studying physical therapy.

Congratulations to Lucas and his family on this great accomplishment.