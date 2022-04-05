BIGNHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – The Section IV 2022 Hall of Fame Class has been announced with several local greats earning the honor.

The 2022 Section IV Hall of Fame Class will honor three Chenango Forks athletes, two from Susquehanna Valley and Johnson City, and one athlete from Owego. Seton Catholic coach Chris Sinicki and legendary field hockey coach Nicole Huston earned spots in the coaches category. Maine-Endwell’s Joseph Bramante earned a spot as a contributor following a long career in several positions with the Spartans.

Headlining the athlete selections is Johnson City baseball standout Dennis Lubert. Lubert dominated on the mound for the Wildcats in the 1970s, earning a 33-2 record. Lubert’s success for Johnson City included a perfect game and no-hitter in his junior and senior seasons, along with a 0.39 ERA.

Lubert’s dominance on the mound earned him a scholarship to the University of South Carolina. Lubert took the mound in two College World Series in 1981 and 1982 with the Gamecocks. The legendary Johnson City pitcher was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Yankees in 1981, but he opted to return to school. Following his college career, Lubert was drafted as an eleventh rounder by the Atlanta Braves, the organization he would pitch for in the minors until retiring in 1983.

Highlighted in the coaches section of the 2022 class is Seton Catholic’s Chris Sinicki. Sinicki is a currrent coach at Seton Catholic and is touted as one of the winningest coaches in Section IV with a 367-141 record in boys basketball. Sinicki has successfully guided several Seton Catholic teams to titles in different sports including basketball and softball. The coach of twenty-four years has earned four Regional

championships, 12 Section IV crowns, five STAC titles, 13 Division titles, and were New York State finalists

twice.

In the contributors class, Maine-Endwell’s Joseph Bramante was honored. Bramante served in several different roles with Maine-Endwell from 1974 to 2005. In every position from physicals education teacher up to athletic director, Bramante prided himself on teaching his athletes and students that good sportsmanship is the most important quality an athlete can have. Due to this philosophy, Maine-Endwell earned the NYSPHSAA “Good Sports” Sportsmanship Award in four consecutive years from 2001-2004.

The full list of local school greats to make the 2022 class is as follows:

Athletes:

Chenango Forks:

Timothy Batty

Stephanie Busch Westervelt

Kelsey Jenks

Johnson City-

Dennis Lubert

Troy Robinson

Susquehanna Valley –

Patrick Skinner

Cheryl Smith

Owego Free Academy-

Michelle Burrell Johnston

Coaches:

Chris Sinicki – Seton Catholic

Nicole Huston – Whitney Point & Harpursville

Contributors:

Joseph Bramante – Maine-Endwell

For the fill list of all Section IV Hall of Fame inductees go to: https://www.sectionivathletics.com/article/703211

The Section IV 2022 Hall of Fame Class will be honored on April 23rd at 11a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Binghamton.



