ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local 10 and under baseball team based out of Endwell went down to Aberdeen, Maryland this past week and came back champions.

The Raleigh Baseball Institute 10u team won the Charm City Knockout Tournament at the Ripken Experience.

According to the Ripken Experience, the tournament allows young athletes to feel like they are in the majors as they compete tournament-style on state-of-the-art replicas of some of the most iconic parks in baseball.

Raleigh Baseball Institute (RBI) is considered by some as one of the premiere baseball institutes in the Southern Tier. Led by former MLB and minor league professional players, RBI affords local young athletes the opportunity to hone their skills in a 25,000 square foot facility under dedicated coaches.

The 10u RBI team is coached by former New York Met, Josh Thole, who played for 8 years in the Major Leagues and 1 season for the hometown Binghamton Mets.

Thole, his coaching staff, and the players are thrilled to bring home this championship.

The following players made up the championship roster: