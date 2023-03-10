ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting day at Maine-Endwell High School as a Spartan signed their National Letter of Intent to play at the next level.

Olivia Lewis put pen to paper and committed to play softball at Monmouth University next year.

She was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates as she celebrated her accomplishment.

A 3rd team all-state member as a sophomore, Lewis has played a crucial role for the Spartans for many years.

Now she celebrates taking the next step and her commitment to play softball at the NCAA level.

“It definitely is a little weight off my chest, just knowing where I’m going,” Lewis said. “Because not everybody at my place can say that. But I’ve been working really hard since I was younger, and I’ve known for a while that this was coming.”

Monmouth, a division 1 school in New Jersey, is a part of the Colonial Athletic Association.

When she arrives at Monmouth, Lewis says she plans on studying Early Childhood Education and a Teacher of students with disabilities.

But before Lewis can join the Monmouth softball team for the 2024 season, she still has one more year left in a Spartan uniform.

Congratulations to Olivia on all she has accomplished.