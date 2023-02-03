BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – It is a big Friday night in Section IV Boys hoops with key matchups across different divisions.

Owego will visit Chenango Forks in a battle between ranked Class B teams.

The Indians enter as the #14 team in the state for Class B while the Blue Devils are ranked #29.

Owego won the first matchup between the 2 sides, winning 57-43 at home back in December.

The other game highlighting the Friday night schedule is Maine-Endwell visiting Union-Endicott in a key Class A matchup.

Union-Endicott will enter the contest as the #30 ranked team in the state for Class A.

The Tigers won the first matchup between these 2 rivals, winning at Maine-Endwell 69-61.

Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.