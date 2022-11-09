VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was a joyous occasion at Vestal High School as softball players Kelsey Brady and Kymora Wang both signed letters of intent to further their athletic and academic careers at St. Bonaventure.

The 2 standouts aided the Golden Bears in capturing a section title last season.

They were both joined by family, friends and teammates to celebrate the achievement.

After putting pen to paper, Wang was excited about making things official.

“It feels really good,” Wang said. “This whole process was an exciting thing and to be officially a Bonnie is so exciting.”

Brady also expressed what made her choose St. Bonaventure as the next step.

“As soon as I stepped on campus, I noticed their camaraderie and spirit,” Brady said. “That was something that was really important to me, especially coming from a school like Vestal. So, I think it’ll be a really good fit.”

In the classroom, Brady is planning to study Health Sciences while Wang is planning to study Biology.