ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Kaetlyn L’Amoreaux, Maine-Endwell Girls Basketball standout, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Fairfield University.

L’Amoreaux was joined by family, friends, coaches and teammates to celebrate the occasion.

A 3-sport athlete, L’Amoreaux also plays soccer and softball.

A holder of many Spartan records on the court, which she will bring to her new team next year.

After the ceremony, L’Amoreaux expressed her excitement to make things official.

“It’s amazing, there’s really no place like Fairfield,” L’Amoreaux said. “The coaches, everyone there is just amazing. And it’s just so comforting to know that I’ve got a home for four years there with all those people.”

Once on campus, she will further her academic career as she plans on studying Business and Psychology.