LAS VEGAS, NV (WIVT/WBGH) – Jon “Bones” Jones returned to the UFC octagon in style, defeating Cyril Gane for the UFC Heavyweight title.

The Union-Endicott alumni defeated Gane by submission on a guillotine choke just 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the first round of the fight.

Jones is expecting his first title defense to come against former UFC Heavyweight champion, Stipe Miocic.