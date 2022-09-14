BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Soccer team won a thriller in overtime against Binghamton, 2-1.

First half, Emmanuel Taly with the shot, but a diving stop keeps it tied.

Other end, Binghamton pressing the attack, one shot blocked, another shot blocked, another but the Patriots don’t go away just swinging it wide.

Later on, Ayden Berchtold’s gonna swing one into the box, bounces, is anybody home, yes sir.

Orian Wilcox comes out of nowhere to head the ball into the back of the net and give the Wildcats the lead.

Binghamton would later tie it up, but JC wins it in OT.