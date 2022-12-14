JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City boys basketball team took down South Kortright on Wednesday night, winning 84-71.
Zubayr Griffin led the Wildcats with 29 points in this high scoring contest.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
by: Brian Rudman
