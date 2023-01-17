ENDWELL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team picked up a big win in Class A on the road over Maine-Endwell 57-53.
It was back and forth throughout but the Wildcats were able to win in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
by: Brian Rudman
