JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team won a high scoring contest at home on Tuesday night over Binghamton 96-76.
Zubayr Griffin led the Wildcats in scoring with 37 points on the night.
