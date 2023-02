JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City Boys Basketball team grabbed a huge win in Class A and the STAC Metro division, taking down Union-Endicott 71-59 on Tuesday night.

It was a close game throughout, Union-Endicott led by 1 point at halftime and 4 points after 3 quarters, but the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 25-9 in the final frame to earn the win.

Watch the highlights above!