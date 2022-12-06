JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Johnson City girls basketball team took down Elmira on Tuesday night, beating the Express 70-63.
It was a close game all the way with the Wildcats holding on to win.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
