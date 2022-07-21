BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will open up a 3 game set with the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday, one bat to keep an eye on would Jeremy Vasquez.

The first baseman has been on a tear since the beginning of June, recording hits in 25 of 34 appearances.

Vasquez has gone on multiple hit streaks in the process, including his current hit streak which reached 9 before the all-star break.

On the year, Vasquez is hitting .270.

First pitch with the Yard Goats on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.