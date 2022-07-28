BINGHAMTON, NY – New York Mets catcher, James McCann, made a rehab appearance with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Thursday night.

The 32 year old got the start behind the plate and batted second for the Rumble Ponies.

McCann went 1-3 in the outing, with a fifth inning single but he also struck out twice.

This is McCann’s second trip to the Injured List in 2022 that has brought him to Binghamton to rehab, this time it was a left oblique strain.

McCann has not seen much of the major leagues this year due to injuries, appearing in just 30 games for the Mets this season.