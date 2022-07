SYRACUSE, NY – New York Mets star pitcher Jacob deGrom will be headed to Syracuse for another rehab start on Wednesday.

DeGrom has already appeared once with Syracuse during his rehab process, throwing 4 innings on July 14th against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

This appearance will be deGrom’s fourth rehab start during this stint as he works his way back from a shoulder injury.

Wednesday’s game against the Omaha Storm Chasers has a first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.