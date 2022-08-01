WASHINGTON, DC – The New York Mets may not have made a big splash at the trade deadline yet but they will still be getting perhaps the biggest addition in the entire league on Tuesday.

2-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher, Jacob deGrom, is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday when the Mets face the Washington Nationals on the road.

DeGrom has been on the injured list (IL) all season long due to a shoulder injury he suffered back in spring training.

His rehab journey included 2 rehab starts with Triple-A Syracuse.

Tuesday’s contest has a first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.