ENDWELL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – One of the most exciting days for a high school athlete is the day they sign their National Letter of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.

Senior girls soccer standout at Maine-Endwell, Isabelle Bordages, signed her NLI to Davidson College, joining the Wildcats women’s soccer team.

Bordages was joined by her family, friends, teammates and coaches to celebrate the occasion.

Many of her former coaches spoke, highlighting her accomplishments both on and off the field.

After all was said and done, here’s what Bordages had to say on her decision to commit to Davidson.

“It feels great,” Bordages said. “I know I did it about a week ago but I’m so excited for the journey ahead… I chose Davidson because of the exceptional level of academics and athletics that the school can provide me. I’m also excited about the warm weather down in North Carolina, so that’s just a plus to it, especially the academics. And I’m super excited to see what I continue with after college.”

In the meantime, Bordages is still involved with plenty of different activities at Maine-Endwell and she plans to continue to train and play with her club team up in Syracuse.

Once she does get down to the Davidson campus, Isabelle plans on studying Economics.