LATHAM, NY – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has granted emerging sport status to the sports of girls wrestling and girls flag football.

This status is earned by a sport when at least 4 of the 11 sections in New York have at least 4 teams competing in that sport.

Being granted this status will result in a committee being formed for each sport and eventually a championship to be developed.

Section IV is one of the sections that featured girls flag football in 2022, with Binghamton High School winning the inaugural section championship.