BINGHAMTON, NY – Big news for Mets fans from a former member of the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Francisco Alvarez has been ranked as the number 1 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com.

The 20 year old catcher has been with the Mets organization since signing back in 2018.

Alvarez spent nearly 3 months with Binghamton in 2022, absolutely tearing it up.

He hit .277 to go along with 18 home runs and 47 RBI while wearing a Rumble Ponies uniform.

MLB.com currently projects that Alvarez will reach the big leagues by 2023.