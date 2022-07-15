LOS ANGELES, CA – Something to keep an eye on this weekend, the MLB Futures Game is set to take place on Saturday at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles.

Among those playing in the game will be the top prospect in minor league baseball, Francisco Alvarez.

Alvarez spent just about 3 months with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to start this season before getting called up to Triple A in the beginning of July.

During his time with the Ponies, Alvarez hit .277 and 18 home runs.

Syracuse teammate and former Rumble Pony Mark Vientos will also be playing in the games.