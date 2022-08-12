ENDICOTT, NY – One of the biggest weeks of the year in the Binghamton area is nearly upon us as we are just days away from Tournament Week for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Preparations at En-Joie Golf Club are coming to a close as the staff puts the finishing touches on the facility to get it ready for the tournament.

It will be an action packed week of golf and so much more, including a Pro-Am tournament, a concert by the Zac Brown Band and of course the 3 round PGA Champions Tour tournament.

Tournament Director John Karedes says it’s exciting to see a years worth of work reach its final product.

“It’s great to see everything in the last month really start to come to life and pop,” Karedes said. “All the corporate tents are up, the structures are up, we’re finishing up the signage right now. The food, the beer, the water, the soda, everything’s been delivered. So we’re excited to have fans next week and of course, 78 of the best PGA Tour Champions players there are.”

The festivities will begin on Tuesday with a qualifying tournament, followed by the Pro-Am event on Wednesday and Thursday, all leading up to the main event, the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open beginning on Friday.