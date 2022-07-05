ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott Post 82 defeated Johnson City Post 1305 by a score of 11-5 on Tuesday evening.

It was a fast start for Johnson City, scoring 2 in both the first and second innings to jump out to a 4-0 lead.

Endicott’s Nicholas Lang made a key play in the top of the first, catching a fly ball in center field and throwing out the runner at home trying to tag up for the double play.

Post 82 then got the bats going thanks to a 3-run home run from Talan McVannan to left field, cutting the deficit to 4-3.

After both teams scored 1 more run, Endicott’s Dillon Kelly knocked a single up the middle to score Lang, bringing the score to 5-5.

Endicott would roll from there, never trailing in the game again.

Jacob McTigue joined the fun for Endicott with a 2-RBI single into right field.