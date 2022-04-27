ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT) – The Binghamton Black Bears will have a new opponent on their schedule this fall.

In 2021 the area was close to witnessing a hockey rivalry in the Federal Prospects Hockey League between Elmira and Binghamton. Unfortunately, just as the Black Bears entered the league the former Elmira Enforcers team dispersed.

The loss of the Enforcers and sale of the arena left questions of who would fill the First Arena in Elmira and if hockey would return to the city. Those questions remained until the arena was acquired by now tenant Steve Donner. Donner announced today, along with FPHL President Don Kirnan, that a new team called the Elmira Mammoth will join the Syracuse based league in the fall.

The Mammoth will play in Elmira’s First Arena, which will set up a special return for former Enforcers players like Tyler Gjurich and Cam Yarwood, who are now on the Black Bears roster.

The official logo, head coach, and roster are still being finalized and put together for the new Elmira team, as they look to bring hockey back to the Twin Tiers. As for the Black Bears, the team is coming off of a memorable first season, which saw them fall in an impressive first round playoff battle with Danbury.

