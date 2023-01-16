VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Redshirt Freshman Ella Wanzer has been named as the America East Rookie of the Week for Women’s Basketball after her impressive performances in the Bearcats 2 games.

Wanzer led Binghamton in points in both games this past week.

Starting with a career high 26 against NJIT in a loss on Wednesday, she then followed it up with a 23 point performance on Saturday against UMass Lowell.

This marks the third time this season that the guard has received this recognition, quickly establishing herself as one of the dominant scorers in the entire league.

Over the 2 games, Wanzer also contributed 4 rebounds per game and 2 steals per game.

Wanzer and the Bearcats are back in action at home on Wednesday when they host the UAlbany Great Danes.