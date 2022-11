VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Ella Wanzer has been named the Rookie of the Week for America East women’s basketball.

The redshirt freshman put up and average of 13.3 points per game in the Bearcats 3 contests throughout the week.

She was 11-22 from beyond the arc as well.

The Bearcats are currently 4-1, they return to action on Friday in the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving Tournament.