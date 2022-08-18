ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The countdown is almost over as the first round of the 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open is just hours away at this point.

The field for the tournament was finalized with the qualifiers earlier in the week.

Some of the names highlighting the event include World Golf Hall of Famers Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh.

Defending champ Cameron Beckman will also compete and local fan favorite and Horseheads native Joey Sindelar will also be in action.

The 2022 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open will tee off on Friday morning and continue throughout the weekend.