ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation continued its annual tradition of donating to local sports programs in need.

This year, the foundation donated $5,000 to both the Johnson City Little League and the Binghamton PAL Program.

Mark Mackisoc, the senior community marketing manager for the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation says that JC little league needs updates to the field, and both programs could use some new equipment.

Mackisoc says that he reached out to both programs, and neither were aware that they could apply for funding through the foundation.

“The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation has obviously, just pinpointed the absolute need for extra funding,” Mackisoc said. “High school sports budgets are stagnant right now and like we said, the undeserved community. It’s just so important to be able to get money in their hands, to be able to fund these programs.”

Mackisoc says that there is a 33% gap in funding when comparing higher income sports programs to lower incomes.