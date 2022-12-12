OXFORD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delhi boys basketball team defeated Oxford on Monday night with a big 87-29 win on the road.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with 31 points in the game.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
OXFORD, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Delhi boys basketball team defeated Oxford on Monday night with a big 87-29 win on the road.
Luke Schnabel led the Bulldogs with 31 points in the game.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>