BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Girls Soccer team beat Chenango Forks 6-0 on Thursday.

Early on, Anna Ginalski with the tough defensive play to shut down a CV attack.

Just minutes later though, Maddie Hayes gonna create her own space and use the left foot to loft one over the keeper to give the Warriors the early lead.

Shortly after, this time Hayes with the pass and it’s Sophia Ashman with the finish.

Nice teamwork there to set up the goal and the Warriors starting to pull away.

Now Nadia Wojcik gonna try one but Mykayla Bloodgood with the nice play to deny the score.

Wojcik wouldn’t be denied again though, this time sneaks one just under the crossbar for the goal and CV is rolling.

They keep pressing, Bloodgood with a diving save here and then another athletic save Chenango Valley would still win 6-0 though.

Watch the highlights above!