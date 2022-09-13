BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Valley Volleyball team swept Johnson City in straight sets Tuesday night.

First set, the Wildcats unable to handle the spike from Miley Wood, the point goes to CV.

Later on, Nevaeh Masso gets in on the fun with a spike to earn the Warriors another point, she had quite the game.

Following serve from Masso, an ace!

Johnson City cannot get to it and the Warriors keep it going.

JC though, not going down without a fight.

Annabel Burke makes the play for the Wildcats to keep them in the first set.

A few plays later, Burke again, this time boing for the back corner, nice effort from CV but the Wildcats get the point there.

CV though, they would be in control for most of the contest, Masso with another nice play here as Chenango Valley sweeps JC in 3 straight sets.